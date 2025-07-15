Under President Sata, many appointments were given to close relatives and people from his region- Simon Mulenga Mwila

Simon Mulenga Mwila wrote:



Today is a sad day in our political journey. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, former Roan MP, former NDC leader, and now a senior PF MCC member, has been sent to prison to serve a 5-month sentence for hate speech.





Whether you agree or not with the court’s decision, this moment should make us reflect especially those of us in politics. It’s high time we stopped the insults. It’s high time we practiced sober, issue-based politics. It’s high time we started building and not breaking our nation.





This thing of tribalism must end. It’s a dangerous seed. In our everyday lives on the road, in shopping malls, at church, or at work we don’t ask each other which tribe we belong to. We are just Zambians. So why should tribe matter only when it comes to politics?





Let’s be honest. Tribalism and nepotism have existed across many administrations. Under President Sata, many appointments were given to close relatives and people from his region. Under President Lungu, we saw the same pattern. Now, under President Hichilema, we are again seeing tribal concerns raised. But the truth is we should have spoken out back then too. Silence when it benefits you, and noise when it doesn’t, is double standards.





What’s wrong is wrong no matter who is in power. We need to stop tolerating tribal politics from any political party or leader.



Let’s go back to the vision of One Zambia, One Nation. Let’s learn from the inclusiveness of Dr. Kaunda’s first cabinet, or Dr. Chiluba’s balanced government. Politics should unite us, not divide us.





I condemn all forms of tribalism in the strongest terms whether past, present, and future. We must all do better. We must hold every government current or future accountable to ensure national unity in appointments and governance.





Let love, unity, and sober-mindedness guide our politics going forward.



One Zambia. One Nation.  欄 