Understanding South Africa’s Diplomatic Stance on President Lungu’s Burial Dispute



The ongoing debate over the final resting place of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has taken on regional dimensions, following the visit to Lusaka by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.





His engagements with both the Lungu family in South Africa and the Zambian government have triggered mixed interpretations, with some suggesting Pretoria is backing one side over the other. However, a closer look reveals that South Africa is treading carefully aiming to uphold legality and neutrality.





At the heart of the issue is the delicate matter of who holds the right to decide President Lungu’s burial location. While the Zambian government has expressed the desire to grant the late President a state funeral and inter him on Zambian soil, the family currently in possession of the remains in South Africa has remained non-committal.





The situation presents a complex web of legal, emotional, and political considerations that both Lusaka and Pretoria are trying to navigate.





South Africa’s diplomatic stance is shaped by its own constitutional and legal frameworks. In South African law, the body of a deceased person especially a foreign national falls under the custodianship of the next of kin unless a legal dispute is lodged in court. This legal principle places the decision firmly in the hands of the Lungu family, as long as the remains remain on South African territory.





By visiting both parties, Minister Lamola is sending a strong but subtle message: South Africa’s role is not to mediate politically, but to ensure due process and open dialogue. Pretoria’s intent is to avoid accusations of interference, while making it clear that it respects the rights of the family under South African law. The visit should therefore be interpreted not as a political endorsement, but as a procedural and diplomatic engagement.





Supporters of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) must be cautious not to misread Minister Lamola’s visit as a victory or indication that President Lungu’s body is returning to Zambia automatically.





In reality, South Africa is creating diplomatic room to say: “We consulted. We listened. We respected all parties.” Should the matter remain unresolved, this stance gives Pretoria the moral high ground of neutrality.





For the Zambian government, the stakes are not only political but national. There is widespread consensus that President Lungu, regardless of political affiliation, deserves a dignified burial in the country he once led. Failure to find a resolution could create long-lasting divisions, deepen public mistrust, and cast a shadow over the legacy of both the current and former Heads of State.





From a public sentiment standpoint, many Zambians believe that burying a former President abroad would be unprecedented and culturally unsettling. In Zambian tradition, burial on home soil is seen as a return to one’s roots, a final honour. This makes compromise and consensus not only desirable but necessary for the sake of unity and national healing.





South Africa, for its part, is displaying its traditional foreign policy posture one grounded in legality, sovereignty, and non-interference. Rather than forcing a decision, it is encouraging both parties to reach a mutual understanding, knowing that any outcome must stand up to public scrutiny and historical reflection.





Ultimately, the situation calls for leadership that transcends politics. President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has a rare opportunity to demonstrate humility, magnanimity, and statesmanship by accommodating the family’s concerns while ensuring that the legacy of President Lungu is honoured respectfully.





In the end, history will judge this moment not by who won the argument, but by who put Zambia first. The decision of where President Lungu is laid to rest will echo beyond party lines and diplomatic borders. It will speak to the values of unity, compassion, and dignity the very pillars upon which nations are built and remembered.



June 23, 2025

©️ KUMWESU