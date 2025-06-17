UNHRC REPORT: WE’VE BEEN VINDICATED – Fred M’membe

UNHRC REPORT: WE’VE BEEN VINDICATED



The findings of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reveal a seriously disturbing and troubling reality in Zambia today under the leadership of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.





Certainly, the persistent human rights violations, abuse of power and the evident collapse of judicial independence, accompanied by the complete erosion of legislative authority, illustrate a very dark picture of the country’s democracy and governance.





Even worse is the use of trumped up or false charges to arrest and jail political opponents and critics, mixed with the savage enforcement of draconian laws such as the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, sedition laws, criminal libel and hate speech provisions, has mercilessly undermined our democracy by effectively gagging citizens and stifled dissent.





As it is today, both the online and civic space have been closed. It’s only Mr Hichilema, his cadres and praise singers who are free to speak and go about their business with impunity. There are numerous incidences to reinforce this fact.





Regrettably, this systematic repression is a clear indication that our democracy and constitutional order are under serious threat. The rule of law is deeply compromised, and the fundamental freedoms and liberties that underpin a civilized nation or democratic society such as freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of association have been dismantled.





The reality is: Zambians are at the mercy of Mr Hichilema and his regime. They are literally deciding when citizens can assemble, protest and organize, when citizens should speak and what they ought to say, and which political party or grouping should exist, and by extension, which group citizens should associate themselves with or not. All fundamental freedoms and liberties have basically been revoked.



But if this trajectory continues or is not reversed, this country risks slipping into full-blown authoritarianism. It risks transforming into a dictatorship of the sort we have never seen or imagined since its birth in 1964.





Therefore, it is time that both local and international stakeholders took a firm stance against this rising tyranny and defend the country’s democratic ideals and the rights of its people.





Zambia chalo chesu bonse!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party