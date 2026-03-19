Unidentified Drones Breach Airspace Over Sensitive U.S. Military Facility Near Washington





Multiple unidentified drones were detected flying over a highly sensitive U.S. military installation in the Washington, D.C. area, triggering immediate security concerns and a federal investigation.





According to credible reporting, the installation is used by senior American political and defense leadership, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The presence of unauthorized drones over such a critical site has raised alarms within U.S. security circles, given the potential implications for surveillance or probing of defenses.





Authorities have not yet disclosed how many drones were involved, who may be operating them, or whether the activity was intentional or accidental. There is currently no confirmed attribution to any state or hostile actor. Officials are actively working to identify the source and assess any potential threat.



Importantly, while initial reports highlight the sensitivity of the location, there is no definitive confirmation that the incident occurred specifically at Joint Base Andrews. The situation remains fluid, with further details expected as investigations continue.



Source: Times of India, Economic Times