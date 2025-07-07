UNILUS STUDENT IN COURT FOR ENROLLING INTO UNIVERSITY WITH FORGED PAPERS, BURSARY SCAMS

AT the age of 23, a man in Lusaka is already in the cooking pot of a hot legal soup for forging his school credentials to enroll in the university and is fingered to be a mastermind behind a scam offering bursaries abroad.

23 year old John Nedziwe of Lusaka’s Kasisi Village is accused of soliciting over K60,000 from parents and students that he would obtain 100 percent bursary and scholarship for them abroad when in fact not.

Nedziwe is charged with 11 counts of forgery, obtaining registration by false pretence, uttering false documents and obtaining Money by false pretence, the charges he denied.

It is alleged that Nedziwe on dates unknown but between January 1, 2021 and 31 March 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to defraud or deceive obtained registration by enrolling into the University of Lusaka using a Grade 12 School Certificate under the names of Andrew Mwanza purporting it to his.

The accused also forged national registration card (NRC) bearing the name Andrew Mwanza and uttered it to Airtel Zambia Network officials.

Nedziwe obtained amounts ranging from K400 to K30,000 from students and parents that he would obtain 100 percen bursaries for them to Germany and Canada but later disappeared with the money.

Court documents also revealed that Nedziwe on dates unknown but between January 1, 2022 and May 29, 2022 in Lusaka with intent to defraud or deceive obtained K17, 820 from Lydia Nedziwe by purporting that he would obtain 100 percent bursary for her daughter to a University in Canada when in fact not.

Further allegations are that the accused on the same dates also obtained K30,000 from Precious Nedziwe that he could offer her a bursary scholarship in Canada when not.

He also obtained money from Gift Phiri, Martha Chilala, Webster Banda, Baldwin Mweemba, Christopher Mwanza, Felix Hachosa among others.

Nedziwe appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda on Friday at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba July 7, 2025

(Image for illustration only)