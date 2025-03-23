UNIP BACKS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS, FORMS ALLIANCE WITH UPND



LUSAKA – The United National Independence Party (UNIP) has endorsed the proposed constitutional amendments, describing them as key to fostering a fairer and more inclusive Zambian society.





The party has also announced its decision to form an alliance with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during a press conference held at the UPND Secretariat today, UNIP National Coordinator Rev. Alfred Banda emphasized the importance of constitutional reforms, stating that the process should not be viewed through a partisan lens but rather as an effort to refine Zambia’s governance framework.





Rev. Banda highlighted that UNIP, having actively participated in previous constitutional review processes, recognizes the necessity of periodic amendments to address emerging national challenges.



Meanwhile, UPND officials took a strong stance against opposition parties and some civil society organizations that have criticized the proposed reforms.





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, alongside party consultant Oliver Shalala and Presidential Support Programme Media Director Fr. Frank Bwalya, dismissed allegations that the amendments were designed to prolong the UPND’s stay in power.





“The assertion that these reforms are meant to entrench the UPND in power is baseless. The proposed changes, such as proportional representation, constituency delimitation, and increased political participation for youth and persons with disabilities, are progressive and should be supported by all well-meaning citizens,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Fr. Bwalya further condemned the opposition’s stance, questioning the credibility of individuals such as Brebner Changala, whom he described as a “masquerader” at a recent opposition-led press briefing.





“It is laughable that a group of opposition parties can claim that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to use constitutional reforms for political gain. The truth is that these reforms are meant to strengthen democracy and inclusivity,” Fr. Bwalya stated.



Adding to the debate, Mr. Shalala reiterated that the Constitution is a living document that must evolve with the needs of the people.



“Constitutional amendments should not be postponed based on political convenience. The process should be guided by expert legal and governance input to serve the interests of all Zambians,” Mr. Shalala emphasized.





Mr. Simuuwe criticized opposition groups associated with the Tonse/UKA alliance for attempting to stall the reform process



“Theconstitutional amendments are a legislative function and should be driven by the will of the Zambian people through their elected representatives.” He said





With UNIP now formally aligning itself with the UPND, the political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections is beginning to take shape.



Meanwhile, Mr. Situla noted that the credibility of the UPND leadership made it easy for its supporters to defend the president.





“From the composition of this panel, it is clear that President Hakainde Hichilema is a truthful and honest man. That is why it is easy to defend him,” Mr. Situla remarked.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM