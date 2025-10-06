UNITE TO REMOVE NEOCOLIANIST AGENT HICHILEMA ON AUGUST 13, 2026



Those calling for or urging opposition unity are right and need to be listened to attentively and with respect.





We have a very big and complicated struggle to wage. This struggle is not primarily about Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. These are secondary. They are merely agents. Our primary enemy is neocolonialism. And our national liberation hero Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe had aptly warned us about this:

“If we don’t handle our independence very well, colonisers will come back in the form of investors…Colonialism is like a chameleon, it does not go away but only changes its colours.”





This is what Hichilema represents in this country and in Africa today. And we must unite all our people and their organisations to remove him on August 13, 2026.



Opposition unity will increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and orderliness in the utilisation of the very limited financial, human, and other resources needed by the opposition. It will optimise resource utilisation.





We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that neocolonialism is a system of multiple domination, which dominates from various fronts: tribalism, regionalism, racism, patriarchy, and subjugation of nature, among others; all are conjugated in one system of exploitation and domination. Our revolutionary project must, therefore, also be of a multiple nature, recognising the diversity of battle fronts against neocolonialist exploitation, yet without losing the capacity to achieve strategic opposition unity. Otherwise, there is the risk of putting the suffering masses of our people divided into various political parties and other groupings in competition with each other, which makes it impossible to accumulate the necessary strength to generate transformations.





The unity of class and the unity of political parties and other forms of identity do not have to be at odds since there are multiple points of convergence. The meeting of both in a strategic project of national emancipation from neocolonial exploitation and subjugation is vital to achieve the revolutionary transformation we desire.





The engagement and unity among our opposition political parties and other social forces is vital if we hope to shape this country in the image and likeness of a progressive nation.





There’s no sensible alternative to unifying our opposition political parties’ struggles because the principal enemy is one – neocolonialism and its principal agent, Mr Hichilema and the UPND.

We either struggle together, or we are defeated alone.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party