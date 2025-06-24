United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Ignites First Boiler at Urea Plant – Marking The First Major Step Toward Commissioning



Lusaka, Zambia – 20 June 2025



United Capital Fertilizer Zambia has reached a critical milestone in the construction and operationalisation of its ammonia and urea fertilizer plant, with the successful ignition of the first of three industrial boilers. This moment marks a key transition into the pre-commissioning phase of the plant and reflects significant progress on the journey to full-scale fertilizer production.





The ignition ceremony was a moment of pride and precision as engineers, technicians, and project managers witnessed the controlled ignition of Boiler One. The Boiler is now operational and supplying heat to the kilns, initiating the crucial drying process. This step is essential in removing all residual moisture from the kilns, ensuring that once coal is introduced, combustion will be efficient and uninterrupted.





This first boiler ignition is not just a technical achievement but a symbol of the plant’s growing readiness. Heating the kilns in stages over several months helps protect the equipment and allows the systems to gradually adapt to optimum operational temperatures. The safe and successful performance of this process is a major indicator that the plant is nearing readiness for commissioning.





Furthermore, Deputy Group CEO of Wonderful Group, Mr. Roy Mwamba, confirmed that Boiler Two is expected to be ignited in the coming weeks, further accelerating the momentum toward full operational capacity.





With this milestone, the plant now sits at 88% overall completion, with final stages including system testing, quality control checks, and full integration of the production line well underway.





Once fully operational, the plant will significantly add to the ongoing efforts to make Zambia self-sufficient in fertilizer production, removes reliance on imports, and enhance support for the country’s agriculture value chain.





This achievement reflects United Capital Fertilizer Zambia’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term national impact in the agricultural sector.