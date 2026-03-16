



The United States has now formally intervened in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.





South Africa took Israel to court, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza following the devastating war that began after the October 7 attack. The case is based on the 1948 Genocide Convention — one of the most important international laws created after the horrors of World War II.





Now the United States has stepped in.



Washington argues that the accusations against Israel are false and warns that ruling against Israel could weaken international law by lowering the standard required to prove genocidal intent.





But for millions around the world watching the destruction in Gaza, the question remains deeply emotional and painfully human:





What is justice?



Israel says it is fighting Hamas and that it tries to minimize civilian casualties. It also argues that Hamas operates within civilian areas and uses people as human shields.





South Africa argues the scale of civilian suffering cannot be ignored.



And now the world is watching as the highest court on Earth prepares to examine one of the most controversial and sensitive cases of our time.





This case will not end tomorrow.



It could take years.



But when the judges finally deliver their decision, it may shape the future of international law, war accountability, and global justice for decades to come.