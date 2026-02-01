United States Moves to Reset Relations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger





The United States is taking steps to normalize relations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, three West African nations that have sharply reduced ties with Western powers and expelled French military forces in recent years.





All three countries are currently governed by military-led administrations and have established a joint security and economic bloc known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The alliance has increasingly aligned with #Russia, both politically and militarily.





The Sahel’s growing strategic importance is underscored by its vast natural resources, including gold, uranium, and rare-earth minerals, which are critical to global supply chains.





According to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, Senior Bureau Official Nick Checker is traveling to #Bamako, Mali, to begin diplomatic discussions.





In a statement, the State Department said the visit is intended to convey Washington’s “respect for Mali’s sovereignty” and its desire to “chart a new course in the bilateral relationship” while moving beyond previous “policy missteps.”

https://youtu.be/PQGu6Lzyf04?si=9uFiBce3Joj_4nil





The United States also expressed interest in discussing future cooperation with Mali and consulting with Burkina Faso and Niger on shared security and economic priorities.





This diplomatic outreach reflects Washington’s recognition of a shifting political landscape in the Sahel, where anti-Western sentiment has intensified following a wave of military takeovers—Mali in 2020 and 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger in 2023.





French military presence and diplomatic influence have since declined sharply across the region.





The renewed U.S. engagement suggests an effort not only to counter expanding Russian and Wagner Group influence, but also to safeguard American economic and security interests in the mineral-rich Sahel.



Your take 👇