

By Martin Mushumba

The United States (US) government announced it plans to set up an Africa Command office (AFRICOM) for security cooperation in Zambia.

Currently the AFRICOM is headquartered in Stuttgart Germany.

It’s role has been to provide -broad-reaching diplomacy, development and defense approach to negate the drivers of conflict and extremism on the African Continent.

We review the choice of Zambia by the US government and the benefits of this move.

For a start, Zambia welcomes any well meaning international cooperation in all strategic sectors such as the environment, agriculture, education, health and security among others.

This cooperation could be from any country that shares mutual interest with Zambia in these key areas of development.

Such cooperation could be from within Africa or outside Africa.

Just the other day, in enhancing national registration of citizens and supporting security and crime detection in Zambia, the Japanese government donated K16 million worth of biometric kits towards the Integrated National Registration System.

Similarly, the United States government’s move to establish an office to coordinate security partnership between Zambia and the U.S as well as the rest of the African continent is welcome for the many benefits that come with it.

For clarity, the US government is not positioning itself to erect a military base in Zambia but an office of International Security Cooperation based at the American Embassy in Lusaka to support Zambia and other countries.

Over and above, the choice of Zambia as the Command Office remains something to make us all proud of.

Firstly, we are land linked and offer a more strategic and central position to service the African continent.

Secondly, we are the pivot of peace on the Africa continent and this offers a better suited place for such an important undertaking.

Thirdly, Zambia is a leading contributor of military personnel for peace operations in Africa.

The Zambian defense and security personnel are highly ranked in their conduct of peace missions across the globe.

We currently have an active force in South Sudan, Central African Republic, Somalia and Mozambique.

Fourthly, history recognizes Zambia as a major player in regional and international peace.

Zambia’s role in the independence struggle on the African continent cannot be emphasized.

The pursuit of peace was extended beyond the continent as Zambia spoke strongly on the need for peace in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean region.

Lastly, but not the least, the setting up of an African Command office located in Lusaka is a strategic recognition of Zambia’s effort towards the pacification of Africa.

Therefore, the move is a privileged position that Zambia earns for it’s standout efforts towards peace building and creating a safe world for all.

In this vein, AFRICOM is coming at a better time than ever when African security is threatened by selfish interests groups as evidenced in DR Congo, Mozambique, Somalia, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Nigeria, Sudan, and South Sudan among others .

Investment in security equipment and training of security institutions in Zambia and Africa as a continent remains key for the sustainability of peace on the continent.

The move has lots of benefits for Zambia whose budget to support security and defense operations is so lean. The benefits are as follows;

• it allows the country to receive financial and material support towards defense and security support.

There is significant support towards capacity development, professionalization of our military through military education, and modernization of our security system.

• with such a strategic partner on board, resources from our budget that were supposed to go towards financing security and defense activities could be channeled towards other needy sectors such as health, education, agriculture and other poverty alleviation strategies.

• the modernization of our security systems including our security and defense wings helps in safeguarding the peace we are enjoying as a country. It shall also help in crime prevention and detection.

The disadvantages about this office could manly be in misinformation. Individuals that understand less about this subject matter will equate the AFRICOM office to a Military Base and raise issues about Zambia’s geo-political orientation.

Secondly, those that fear the American principles of transparency, accountability and rule of law always have fear and discomfort when there is a mention of U.S.

These opt to hide in an ideological battle between the West and the East. Extremist groups within the region too would become insecure and target Zambia in their terrorist activities.

Broadly speaking, this is a noble offer presented to the country in good faith. There is no politics attached to this offer other than the above stated considerations.

© Zambian Whiatleblower