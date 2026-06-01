The United States says it has launched a new round of strikes against Iranian radar installations and drone command centers located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.





According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was carried out as an act of “self-defense” following the reported downing of a U.S. MQ-1 Predator reconnaissance drone over international waters.





Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had retaliated by attacking a U.S. military base, although it did not disclose the location of the alleged strike.





The latest exchange marks another escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns over the risk of a broader regional confrontation.