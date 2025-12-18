United States surrounds Venezuela with ‘largest armada in the history of South America’

United States President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions with the South American nation.

Trump announced the move on Truth Social following the seizure of an oil tanker by United States forces off the Venezuelan coast last week. The action comes amid months of rising pressure under Operation Southern Spear, a military campaign aimed at stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

The president has repeatedly accused Venezuela of using oil revenues to finance drug trafficking and other criminal activities. He has vowed to continue a military buildup in the region until Venezuela hands over what he described as oil, land and other assets, though he did not explain the basis for the United States claiming ownership of those resources.

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us,” he added.

Venezuela’s government strongly condemned the announcement, accusing Trump of breaching international law and violating the principles of free trade and navigation.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said, “On his social media, he assumes that Venezuela’s oil, land, and mineral wealth are his property. Consequently, he demands that Venezuela immediately hand over all its riches.

“The President of the United States intends to impose, in an utterly irrational manner, a supposed naval blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the wealth that belongs to our nation.”

The US military buildup has coincided with a series of strikes on vessels in international waters across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. According to reports, at least 95 people have been killed in 25 known strikes on boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

Trump has indicated in recent weeks that the campaign could expand beyond maritime operations to include strikes on land.

Operation Southern Spear, ordered by Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, involves nearly a dozen Navy ships and about 12,000 sailors and Marines deployed in the Caribbean. United States forces have also carried out bomber flights near Venezuelan airspace.

Some of the strikes have drawn scrutiny from US officials and international observers. In September, an attack on a vessel linked to a Venezuelan gang left 11 people dead in international waters, raising questions about its legality. Sources told CNN that United Kingdom officials believe several of the strikes violate international law, with 76 deaths reported at the time.

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has described the killings as extrajudicial, while the Trump administration has defended the operations as effective in preventing drugs from reaching American shores.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected Trump’s claims, insisting the country’s wealth belongs solely to Venezuela. The country holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves and produces about one million barrels of oil per day, with petroleum remaining central to its economy.

Since the United States imposed oil sanctions in 2017, Venezuela has relied on unflagged tankers to move crude into global markets. Its state owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, has been largely shut out of international trade and sells much of its oil at discounted rates on the black market, particularly to China.

In October, Trump suggested that Maduro had offered stakes in Venezuela’s oil and mineral wealth in an attempt to ease pressure from Washington.

“He’s offered everything. You know why Because he doesn’t want to mess around with the United States,” Trump said at the time.

The US Navy currently has 11 ships in the Caribbean, including an aircraft carrier and multiple amphibious assault vessels. These ships are supported by helicopters, V 22 Ospreys and P 8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, giving the military extensive capacity to monitor shipping traffic around Venezuela.