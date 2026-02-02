United States updates list of African Countries Americans should not travel to in 2026

The United States has added Niger to its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, citing worsening security conditions marked by terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest, and limited access to emergency and healthcare services.

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State on January 30, 2026, warns Americans against all travel to Niger and notes that U.S. authorities are unable to provide routine or emergency consular services outside the capital, Niamey. A state of emergency and movement restrictions remain in place across large parts of the country.

U.S. officials referenced recent terrorist activity, including a gunfight involving Islamic State–affiliated militants at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, as evidence of the deteriorating security situation and heightened risks for foreigners.

Under current security regulations, foreigners traveling outside the capital are required to use Nigerien military escorts. U.S. government employees are subject to strict measures, including the use of armored vehicles, curfews, and restrictions on visiting restaurants and open-air markets. American citizens remaining in Niger have been advised to adopt similar precautions.

With Niger’s addition, the number of African countries under the U.S. government’s highest travel alert has risen to eight. Others on the Level 4 list include Libya, Mali, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, and parts of the Sahel, where insurgency, political instability, and weak state control continue to pose serious risks.

Level 4 is the highest category in the U.S. travel advisory system and is reserved for countries facing extreme security threats such as armed conflict, terrorism, or widespread violence that significantly endanger foreign nationals.

Beyond travel warnings, Level 4 designations often have broader consequences, including a sharp decline in tourism, delays or cancellations of foreign investment, and reduced diplomatic engagement as embassies scale back operations.