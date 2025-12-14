UNITY SHINES AS UPND ASPIRING MPS GRACE CHAWAMA CHURCH CELEBRATION



Chawama Lusaka 14th December 2025



By Jack Makayi



Unity and togetherness were on full display in Chawama Constituency after two UPND aspiring members of Parliament jointly attended a church celebration at Busokololo Congregation of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ).





The two UPND aspirants, Mr. Nonde Sikasote and Mr. Morgan Muunda, were guests of honour at a special church service held to celebrate 26 years of dedicated service by Reverend Ndalama Chipulu Mumba, who has been described as a mother and pillar of the church and community.



Reverend Mumba was praised for her long-standing commitment to serving God and the people of Chawama, with congregants acknowledging her role in promoting unity, faith, and community development over the years.



Speaking during the celebration, Mr. Nonde Sikasote, an aspiring UPND Member of Parliament for Chawama, described Reverend Mumba as a woman who has united many congregants through her leadership and service He emphasized the importance of unity, stating that there is life after politics and encouraging leaders and citizens alike to always remember God in all matters.





Mr. Sikasote appreciated Reverend Mumba with a cash token of K12,000.



Meanwhile, Mr. Morgan Muunda, also an aspiring UPND Member of Parliament for Chawama, echoed calls for unity and collective development of the constituency. He commended the church for its role in transforming lives and guiding people toward God.





Mr. Muunda described Reverend Mumba not only as a church leader but also as a community leader who has been actively involved in the development of Chawama Constituency for the past 26 years. In recognition of her service, Mr. Muunda presented her with a house valued at K600,000, 10 hectares of land valued over k1,500,000, and an additional cash token of K8,000.





He highlighted the many contributions Reverend Mumba has made to the community, noting that her impact extends beyond the pulpit.



The event was marked by praises, songs, and joyful celebrations by church members as they honoured Reverend Mumba’s long service.





Congregants expressed gratitude and appreciation for the unity demonstrated by the two UPND aspirants, describing them as brothers who have shown maturity and togetherness despite aspiring for the same political position.



The celebration ended on a high note, reinforcing messages of faith, unity, and service to the community.



