University of South Africa denies awarding honorary doctorates to Namadingo

The University of South Africa UNISA denies awarding honorary doctorates to Musician Patience Namadigo and others.

Socilalite, Pemphero Mphande and Karim in the mix. Nigerian woman attributed with scamming Malawian ‘celebrities’ for 10 million Malawian Kwacha per PhD

The University of South Africa (UNISA) has formally denied ever awarding any Malawian a honorary doctorate degree.

This comes in the wake of social media celebrity Pemphero Mphande announcing that he had followed in the footsteps of musician Patience Namadingo and businessman Mansoor Sharrif Karim by being awarded a honorary degree by the institution.

The University posted the statement on its Facebook page.