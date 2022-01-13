A Moroccan university professor accused of giving students good grades in return for sexual favours has been sentenced to two years in prison.

This is the first verdict in a string of high-profile sexual harassment cases at universities in Morocco.

The economics lecturer at Hassan I University in Settat city was convicted of indecent behaviour, sexual harassment and violence.

Four more academics are due to appear in court later as part of the scandal.

The story came to light in September through the leaking on social media of messages that are said to have been between the lecturers and students.

The allegations caused anger in Morocco but not surprise – a string of such scandals have tarnished the reputation of Moroccan universities in recent years.

The current case was different in that it was brought to court – most reported incidents do not lead to prosecutions.