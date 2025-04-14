Unlocking New Opportunities for Zambians

…….as Zambeef Opens Cheese Manufacturing Plant in Chisamba,



Zambia’s agricultural landscape is experiencing a significant shift following the official opening of a new cheese manufacturing plant by Zambeef Products PLC. Located at Huntley Farm in Chisamba, the facility represents a major investment in agro-processing and value addition ywo areas critical to transforming the economy and improving livelihoods.



Commissioned by the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Peter Kapala, the facility is equipped to process up to 3.4 tonnes of locally sourced milk into high-quality cheese each day. The development is being hailed as a milestone in reducing Zambia’s reliance on imported dairy products and strengthening its domestic dairy industry.





One of the most immediate beneficiaries of this investment will be local dairy farmers. The facility guarantees a ready market for milk producers, especially smallholder farmers, who have often faced challenges with access to processors and fluctuating demand. With a stable buyer like Zambeef, farmers can now increase production with the confidence of assured returns.





Kapala emphasized the significance of the plant in supporting rural incomes. “This initiative not only enhances our food security but directly uplifts the lives of small-scale farmers across the country. It is a demonstration of what value addition can achieve when the public and private sectors collaborate,” he said.





The cheese plant is also a driver of employment in Chisamba and surrounding areas. Dozens of jobs have already been created in operations, quality control, logistics, and administration. As the plant scales production, more roles are expected to emerge, offering much-needed employment to young people and women in rural communities.





Beyond direct employment, the project creates secondary business opportunities. Entrepreneurs and SMEs can now tap into the dairy value chain by supplying feed, transport, packaging materials, veterinary services, and refrigeration solutions.



This ripple effect is expected to stimulate broader economic activity across sectors.





Zambeef’s venture is aligned with the government’s push for industrialization and local content development. The company’s continued investment in agro-processing reflects a long-term vision of transforming Zambia from a raw goods exporter to a manufacturing-based economy. This plant is a step toward realizing that goal.



April 13, 2025

©️ KUMWESU