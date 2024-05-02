Unpacking ZESCO’s Bloated Staff, Abuse of Authority & a Drain on National Resources

ZESCO MD EMPLOYS SON, DAUGHTER

Unpacking ZESCO’s Bloated Staff, Abuse of Authority & a Drain on Nationsl Resources.

By Daimone Siulapwa

As the dawn of a new month breaks upon us, it brings with it a double blow to the already burdened shoulders of Zambian citizens: the relentless surge in ZESCO tariffs and the merciless hike in fuel prices.

Added to that, we have an 8 hour daily load-shedding, which ZESCO even fails to follow thier own schedule, unless you are privileged to live in Sate lodge or New Kassma where they have zero load-shedding, thanks to the elite and politically connected

These dual assaults on the pockets of ordinary Zambians are not merely inconveniences; they are harbingers of dire consequences that threaten to further destabilize an already fragile socio-economic landscape.

The repercussions of these actions extend far beyond mere numbers on utility bills; they seep into the very fabric of Zambian society, casting shadows of uncertainty over the livelihoods of countless individuals and families.

With businesses forced to contend with soaring operational costs, the specter of job losses looms high on the horizon. As the economic squeeze tightens its grip, the shelves of our homes grow increasingly barren, echoing the cries of empty stomachs.

And in the darkness left by erratic load-shedding schedules, the seeds of desperation take root, fostering an environment ripe for the proliferation of crime.

Yet, amidst this cacophony of woes, one voice rises above the din, demanding accountability and transparency from the corridors of power.

It is the voice of the taxpayer, the voice of the citizen who foots the bill for the lavish lifestyles enjoyed by ZESCO’s bloated cadre of staff.

As the saga of ZESCO’s mismanagement unfolds, one name emerges as a recurring motif in the tapestry of nepotism and cronyism: Victor Mapani.

Amidst allegations of favoritism and familial patronage, Mapani’s tenure at the helm of ZESCO has come under intense scrutiny, laying bare a web of connections that reeks of impropriety and self-interest.

At the heart of this controversy lies the creation of deputy director positions within ZESCO—an ostensibly innocuous decision that has since morphed into a lightning rod for accusations of nepotism and favoritism.

The questions that loom large in the public consciousness are not merely speculative; they are rooted in concrete evidence of Mapani’s penchant for placing personal allegiances above the public good

It is a well-known fact that ZESCO’s staffing structure has long been plagued by inefficiency and excess.

When the promise of a new dawn by UPND swept through the halls of power, it was widely acknowledged that drastic measures were needed to streamline ZESCO’s operations and curb the hemorrhaging of public funds.

However, instead of embarking on a path of reform and efficiency, it appears that ZESCO’s management opted for a different approach—one shrouded in secrecy and opacity.

The creation of high-paying positions, such as deputy directors, raises serious questions about the motives and intentions of those at the helm of the power utility.

Why were these positions not subjected to the rigors of open competition and public advertising, as mandated by standard procedure?

Who authorized the creation of these roles, each accompanied by a hefty salary package that burdens the coffers of the taxpayer?

And perhaps most importantly, what purpose do these deputy directors serve, especially in light of the fact that their responsibilities overlap with those of senior managers who boast decades of experience?

Did the board approve the creation of these exorbitantly paying positions with each allegedly swallowing K100,000 plus per month? Why and for who?

The lack of transparency surrounding the appointment of many of these deputy directors only serves to deepen the suspicions of an already skeptical public.

Who are these individuals, handpicked for positions of power and influence within ZESCO’s hierarchy?

And why were internal candidates overlooked in favor of external appointments?

Furthermore, the proliferation of departmental heads raises further eyebrows.

Why, in a supposedly streamlined organizational structure, were these positions deemed necessary when existing senior managers were more than capable of fulfilling their duties?

These are not merely rhetorical questions posed to an indifferent audience; they are the rallying cry of a populace weary of half-truths and evasive statements.

As taxpayers, we demand—not mere platitudes—but concrete answers to these pressing concerns.

In the absence of transparency, trust erodes, leaving in its wake a gaping chasm between the governed and those who govern.

If ZESCO wishes to regain the confidence of the Zambian people, it must embrace accountability as more than just a buzzword; it must become a guiding principle that permeates every facet of its operations.

For too long, the veil of secrecy has shrouded the inner workings of ZESCO, shielding incompetence and malfeasance from the harsh light of public scrutiny.

It is time to cast aside the shadows of opacity and usher in a new era of transparency and accountability.

The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but it is also imbued with the promise of renewal and reform.

Let us seize this opportunity to demand better from those entrusted with the stewardship of our nation’s most vital resources.

Let us hold ZESCO accountable not only for the electricity it provides but also for the trust it has squandered.

The time for excuses has passed; the time for action is now.

Zambians deserve nothing less than a ZESCO that operates with the utmost integrity, efficiency, and transparency.

Anything less is a betrayal of the trust placed in it by the people it purportedly serves.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

For all comments and inquiries regarding content creation, research, speeches, proposals, book writing, creative marketing, investigations, and more, please feel free to contact us at dsiulapwa@gmail.com