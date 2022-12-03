UNREPENTANT BAROTSE ACTIVIST THAT PENNED A SECESSION LETTER TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SUMMONED TO POLICE

Police summon Former Barotse Political prisoner in Zambian prisons, Hon kalima and Ilukena Mukubesa.

By Wamuwi Nyumbu

BBN Reporter,

Police in Mongu have extended their summons to Linyungandambo leaders namely Hon Sylvester Inambao Kalima who was jailed by Zambian courts for 18 years over Barotseland in 2017.

Mr Kalima has been summoned to appear before the police tomorrow together with Mr Ilukena Mukubesa who also was prosecuted and was pardoned by late President Michael Sata.

Mr Kalima, Ilukena and Kalimukwa trio wrote the letter to Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema last week on which they demanded for him to come on the table for peaceful disengagement with Barotseland.

However, the UPND party officials in the area are worried and have expressed sadness, it’s not well know if the police is acting on the instructions from the state house or just through their investigations into the matter which is beyond their mandate. Already the police is de campaigning the ruling party by continuing summoning the group which has massive followers in the area.