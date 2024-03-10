UNRULY UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK SOCIALIST PARTY HQ…as police swiftly move in to stop the illegality

UNRULY UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK SP HQ

…as police swiftly move in to stop the illegality

Lusaka… Saturday, March 9, 2024

Cadres from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) have gathered in Lusaka’s Garden area, planning an attack on the Socialist Party (SP) Headquarters.

According to SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali, the cadres are furious with the remarks socialists are making which touch on the incompetence of the current administration in running the affairs of the country.

The group of cadres that came from Copperbelt and wants to use the funeral (which is being held in the same area where the SP office is) of a named diplomat who currently passed away as an excuse.

Cadres wanted to first beat up people selling sand who they suspect of being former Patriotic Front (PF) supporters and proceed to attack the SP Headquarters.

They started regrouping about three hours ago. The Lusaka team of UPND cadres also joined the illegality.

As they tried to start heading to SP Secretariat, police who were informed prior to the cadres’ move, moved in and stopped them from perpetrating the planned illegality.

The cadres looted a hardware stand in the area and went away with 40 peaks and about 30 shovels and the owner of the shop has just launched a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, after the police stopped them from going to attack SP Headquarters, fracas erupted and the cadres even started venting on ordinary citizens.

At the time of publication, the cadres were grouping near DAPP and police presence is also there.

And the one who is commanding the unruly cadres is driving a white Fortuner, which doesn’t bear any number plate. The cadres came in three Rosa mini buses and other vehicles.

Yesterday, SP Media Director Brian Hapunda disclosed that the party’s Headquarters is set for attack by the cadres in question.

He also said that the Party has since reported the matter to the Police.

Mr. Hapunda said the planned attack follows a recent press briefing by SP senior officials in Lusaka.

He said it is disappointing that the cadres want to petrol bomb the Secretariat for simply commenting on the harsh economic situation facing Zambians and the mingalato being exhibited during by elections.

Mr. Hapunda has sent a strong warning to the UPND to retreat because the SP will defend itself once attacked at their premises.

He called on the police to act in public interest to defend the Constitution by protecting lives and property at the SP Secretariat.