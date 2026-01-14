Until Kiev accepts reality, Russia will act militarily, – Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN





▪️Vasily Nebenzya stated that Moscow sees no basis for negotiations until the Ukrainian leadership agrees to realistic conditions. According to him, neither the French summit of the “coalition of the willing”, nor the advancement of NATO forces to Ukraine’s borders will change Russia’s position, and the possible consequences of the presence of foreign troops have already been repeatedly outlined.





▪️Calls for a ceasefire are seen as an attempt by Kyiv to buy time after defeats on the battlefield. The conditions put forward by Zelensky in response to US proposals are absurd and detached from reality, effectively nullifying these initiatives.





▪️He also commented on the European Commission’s statements about the need for dialogue with Russia, noting that Moscow has never refused to negotiate, while the EU was counting on a “strategic defeat” of Russia. According to him, with every day of conflict prolongation, the conditions for Kiev will worsen, and attacks on civilian targets in Russia will be met with a tough response.