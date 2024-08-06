*Unveiling the Truth: The Hidden Power Structure of the Socialist Party*

By Dr Mwelwa

When Father Frank Bwalya left the Socialist Party, I was among those who criticized him for inconsistency and speculated that his decision was driven by personal gain. Despite his personal visit to caution me against joining the party, warning that I would regret it, I proceeded and was appointed Director of Research and Training. In hindsight, I now completely understand and agree with Father Frank Bwalya’s reservations about the Socialist Party.

The practice of using young, inexperienced members to attack senior leaders is a display of extreme cowardice. This tactic has been employed against several individuals, including Trymore Mwenda and Antonio Mwanza, and now similar methods are being used to address the important issues I raised in my article yesterday. It is time for the leadership to address these matters directly rather than hiding behind proxies.

Despite being aware that the recent statement attributed to Joseph Musonda was orchestrated by the Politburo, I will nonetheless respond to it.

I feel it’s my duty to reveal the truth behind how the Socialist Party is really run, despite the claims of fairness and democracy. The comments made by Joseph Musonda, Chairperson of the Student Movement, need to be addressed honestly, as the party’s future relies on understanding the reality.

If you closely examine the Party’s constitution, the rules and powers show that a small group controls most decisions. Article 14.5 gives the Central Committee the power to nominate key leaders like the Party President, General Secretary, and General Treasurer. However, it’s actually the current Politburo members who make these decisions. This setup pretends to involve everyone, but in truth, it’s a small group deciding for the whole party.

The Politburo, as described in Article 13.4, has significant control over what the leaders do. They manage party finances, direct regional activities, and oversee various projects, effectively holding all the power. This doesn’t reflect a diverse and inclusive party but rather a closely-knit group of people running everything.

Even more concerning is the power given to the President through Article 19.6. The President chairs both the Central Committee and the Politburo, meaning one person has control over legislative and executive actions. This concentration of power is not what a democratic system should look like; it’s more like a dictatorship.

Joseph Musonda dismissed the idea of a “tight-knit” group, but the reality tells a different story. The leadership includes the President’s daughter and long-time friends, making it look more like a family-run company than a democratic party. The structure supports nepotism, where family and close friends benefit disproportionately.

Moreover, Article 12.5 limits who can take part in important meetings after the first National Congress. The participants become a group that can be easily controlled by the Politburo, diminishing real grassroots participation. This setup goes against true democratic values and keeps many voices out of the decision-making process.

Let’s also examine Article 25.2, which governs how amendments are made. These must be sent to the General Secretary a month before the National Congress, but rumors suggest last-minute changes with little member involvement. This lack of transparency and rushed decisions undermines the democratic process.

Musonda argues that anyone can propose changes to the constitution, but that’s not the issue. The problem is that new ideas often face resistance and are rarely accepted. There is a barrier that prevents many suggestions from being taken seriously, making it hard for real change to happen.

This environment of controlled ideas has led to frustration. Members’ creativity and innovation are stifled. To ignore these issues under the guise of loyalty harms the principles and goals the Socialist Party should be striving for.

Let’s be honest about the party. It’s not the democratic organization it claims to be; it’s controlled by a small group of people. Every member of the Socialist Party needs to see this truth and work toward real change. We must break free from the control of the “fantastic four” and build a party that includes and respects the voices of all its members.

We stand at a crucial point. We need to wake up and address these truths, ensuring that the Socialist Party truly represents everyone, not just a select few. It’s time to start making the Socialist Party what it should be—a real democratic movement where all members have a voice and a role in decision-making.