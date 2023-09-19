UNZA students loot shops to protest cancellation of UNZASU elections

HUNDREDS of students from the University of Zambia, the country’s highest learning institution which is known to have more riots than graduation ceremonies last night ran amok, breaking into shops, looting from them and stonning cars.

The students were angered by the cancellation of students union elections.

The angry students blocked Great East road with drums, stones, burnt tyres and started stoning motor vehicles.

According to police, the students also broke into five shops within the university and made away with various groceries whose value is yet to be established.

Police responded quickly and prevented further looting and damage as they arrested 10 people including five students slightly after midnight.

“Police officers have been deployed around the campus and are monitoring the situation and investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told Kalemba in a statement.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba