UNZALARU THREATENS TO BLOCK NEW STUDENTS OVER UNZA’S K1.3 BILLION DEBT CRISIS





THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union has threatened to block the admission of new students for the next academic year unless the government urgently resolves the university’s persistent financial and governance challenges and settles a staggering K1.3 billion debt owed to staff.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, UNZALARU President Andrew Phiri said the union’s demands, which include the full settlement of terminal benefits and timely payment of salaries, must be met by December 31, 2025.





The University of Zambia currently owes both serving and retired employees approximately K1.3 billion in terminal benefits alone, comprising K532 million under ZSIC superannuation and K773 million in gratuities and pensions, with some arrears dating back to April 2016.





Mr. Phiri expressed deep concern over the university’s failure to make timely salary payments, clear accrued personnel emoluments, and remit statutory contributions to NAPSA and NHIMA. He attributed the long-standing crisis primarily to inadequate government funding for an institution of UNZA’s size and national importance, which has also negatively impacted infrastructure development and maintenance.





He noted that office space, lecture theatres, laboratories, and student accommodation remain insufficient and in a deplorable state.





Despite these issues, UNZALARU commended the government for increasing the 2026 national budget allocation to UNZA from K233.7 million to K308.5 million and allocating K150 million to the university education budget for personnel emoluments.





The union is urging the Ministry of Finance and National Planning and the Ministry of Education to act decisively. Beyond the debt settlement and timely payments, UNZALARU also demanded a substantial increase in the university’s grant, timely release of monthly grants, and the immediate suspension of the newly established “top heavy” UNZA organisational structure.



