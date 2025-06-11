LIVE AT 20;00



UPDATE on the funeral of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Why the delay?



What are the sticking or contentious issues?





● President Hakainde Hichilema dispatched Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday 6th June 2025. Mulambo Haimbe engaged in the talks with the family about the immediate repatriation of the mortal remains of President Edgar Lungu.

The talks immediately broke down when Haimbe gave an ultimatum that the body must, at all cost, be in Lusaka by Sunday 8th June 2025 to help begin the official mourning period.





● On Monday 9th June 2025, Haimbe was replaced by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and the former Vice President, Enoch Kavindele as leader of the delegation supported by former Secretary to Cabinet, Leslie Mbula. Now the two were hostile emvoys owing to their numerous public statements against the former President.





● Now members of the African Forum of Former Heads of State and Government, a prominent forum for former presidents and leaders in Africa, have joined in the crisis.





