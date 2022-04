PRESS STATEMENT:

UPDATE ON THE RECRUITMENT OF 11,276 HEALTH WORKERS

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

29TH APRIL 2022

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

I AM PLEASED TO UPDATE YOU, THE MEDIA AND THE NATION, AT LARGE ON THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS OF THE 11,276 HEALTH WORKERS.

FIRSTLY, I WISH TO INFORM YOU THAT BOTH THE INITIAL ADVERT THAT WAS EXTENDED AND THE ADDITIONAL ADVERT FOR OPTOMETRY TECHNOLOGISTS CLOSED ON 7TH APRIL AND 12TH APRIL, 2022 RESPECTIVELY. I AM PLEASED TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT OUR DISTRICT AND PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE RECEIVED AN OVERWHELMING RESPONSE FROM THE POTENTIAL JOB SEEKERS.

SECONDLY, THE DISTRICT AND PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICES COMMENCED THE APPLICATIONS DATA CAPTURING ON 13TH APRIL, 2022 AND WERE SCHEDULED TO CONCLUDE THIS PROCESS ON 20TH APRIL, 2022. HOWEVER, THEY COULD NOT DO SO DUE TO THE HUGE NUMBERS OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT ALL APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ARE CAPTURED, THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION EXTENDED THE PERIOD OF DATA CAPTURING BY FIVE (5) DAYS WITH EFFECT FROM 21ST TO 25TH APRIL, 2022. THIS MEANS THAT ALL OTHER ACTIVITIES THAT WERE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE POST DATA CAPTURING HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED ACCORDINGLY.

STATISTICS OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED FROM OUR VARIOUS PROVINCIAL AND DISTRICT DATA CAPTURING SITES, INDICATE A TOTAL OF ONE HUNDRED THIRTY – SEVEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY – NINE (137, 129) APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED WITH FORTY – EIGHTY THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED AND TWENTY (48, 920) ACCOUNTING FOR PROFESSIONAL CADRE POSITIONS WHICH INCLUDES PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES. THE DISTRIBUTION OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PER PROVINCE IS AS FOLLOWS:

PROVINCE

TOTAL NO. OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

CENTRAL

15,445

COPPERBELT

24,497

EASTERN

10,721

LUAPULA

9,538

LUSAKA

31,106

MUCHINGA

6,777

NORTH WESTERN

9,423

NORTHERN

7,215

SOUTHERN

13,269

WESTERN

9,138

GRAND TOTAL

137,129

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

MAY I ALSO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO INFORM YOU, THE MEDIA AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT, IN THE SPIRIT OF ENHANCING FAIRNESS, TRANSPARENCY AND PREVENTING CONFLICT OF INTEREST, THE DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTORS AND HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICERS IN THE VARIOUS HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUB – COMMITTEES WILL BE RESHUFFLED DURING THE SCREENING AND SHORTLISTING OF APPLICANTS.

IN CONCLUSION, I WISH TO REITERATE THAT THE GOVERNMENT REMAINS COMMITTED TO CONDUCTING A RECRUITMENT PROCESS THAT IS PREMISED ON FAIRNESS, TRANSPARENCY AND VOID OF ALL FORMS OF CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND CORRUPT PRACTICES. THIS IS IN ORDER TO RESTORE PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AND TRUST IN THE GOVERNMENT PROCESSES.

I WISH TO ASSURE THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE SHALL CONTINUE IN THE SUBSEQUENT YEARS UNTIL THE BACKLOG IS CLEARED.

I THANK YOU.

MR. PETER MUMBA

COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON