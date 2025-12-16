Upgrade MPs’ titles to most or right honourable for voting in favour of Bill 7 – ZCTU



MEMBERS of Parliament who voted yes for Bill 7 should have their titles upgraded from ‘honourable’ to ‘most or right honourable’ because their actions mark a historic turning point for our country says Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Blake Mulala. .





Mulala noted that MPs demonstrated courage and responsibility by rising above insults, division and political pressure to act in national interest.



Speaking when he addressed journalists this morning, Mulala said that lawmakers showed true leadership by maintaining law and order during the tense debate and ensuring that the will of the people was expressed through Parliament.





“If it was within our power as Congress, their titles would be changed from honourables to the most honourables, because they acted positively at the time when they were mostly needed,” said Mulala.





“What they have done is historic, they ensured the process went smoothly and that the will of the people was manifested through parliament,” he said.





Mulala stressed that ZCTU’s support on Bill 7 was based on wide consultations within the labour movement, noting that unions cannot be separated from political matters because government policies directly affect workers.





He also urged government to engage those who opposed the Bill and ensure transparency, inclusiveness and respect for democratic values as implementation move forward.





“We cannot shut up as a union and that will never happen. Bill 7 is a milestone and must be welcomed by all those who mean well. Those who don’t agree with our opinion should atleast respect our position, you don’t attack others all because you want them to side with you,” he stated..





He emphasised that the union will remain vocal in defending workers’ rights, democratic governance and the interests of youths, women and persons with disabilities.





Mulala added that the passage of Bill 7 marked a new dawn for Zambia’s Parliament and called on all stakeholders to respect differing opinions while working together for the country’s progress.





“We shall continue to speak, consult, and act in the interest of the people. That is the role of a labour movement, and history will remember it,” added Mulala.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 16, 2025