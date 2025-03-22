UPND: A Regime of Corruption, Deception, and Betrayal- Abraham Simpamba

UPND: A Regime of Corruption, Deception, and Betrayal..



Fellow Zambians,



When president Hichilema and the UPND took power, they promised transparency, accountability, and economic prosperity. But today, Zambia stands at the crossroads and betrayed!





Instead of delivering on their promises, they have looted, manipulated, and sold out our national interests to their foreign masters and corrupt allies.



From the Agro-Fuel Scandal to the Mopani and KCM sellouts and the dubious toll gate contracts, it is clear that this administration is nothing but a cartel of economic saboteurs! The so-called New Dawn is a fraud a vehicle for backdoor deals, corruption, and destruction of Zambia’s economy.





Mopani and KCM were supposed to benefit Zambians, but they have been turned into secret political bargaining chips, with negotiations that betray the people.



The Agro Fuel Scandal has exposed reckless corruption, disregarding procurement integrity and disadvantaging local businesses.





Toll gates have become cash cows for Hichilema’s inner circle, handed to their allies while Zambian contractors are sidelined.



President Hichilema and his cronies have demonstrated their actus-reus their guilty act through policies designed to loot, oppress, and cripple the economy. This is not just bad governance it is outright theft!





Zambians, wake up! If Hichilema is given another five years, Zambia will be reduced to a wasteland of corruption, where economic sabotage is the daily bread of this administration. His government does not mean well for this country!





We must demand transparency, accountability, and leadership that puts Zambia first not foreign interests, business associates, and political puppets.



We don’t need hypocrites in sheep’s clothing. We need leaders who will prioritize economic empowerment, industrialization, and job creation not criminals engaging in shady deals while the cost of living suffocates ordinary Zambians.





Enough is enough! 2026 is not just about voting out President Hichilema it is about reclaiming our country from corrupt politicians who have turned Zambia into their private business empire.



Zambia belongs to the people, not criminals in government!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu