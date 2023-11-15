UPND ABUSING WOMEN IN KEY GOVT POSITIONS – HON MUNDUBILE

….NGOCC should advise UPND government that they are making them seem as if they don’t deserve those positions

Lusaka… Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament. Hon Brian Mundubile says it is embarrassing for the UPND government to continue abusing women in key positions to make decisions against the supreme law of the land.

Hon Mundubile says if NGOCC means well for the welfare of women in the country, they should offer solidarity to the Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Phiri Mhende who has been treated badly for doing the correct thing.

Speaking at Emmasdale Police Station, where he had gone to see PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakachinda, who has been arrested, Hon Mundubile says the UPND should stop abusing women in key positions.

“The UPND government is applying their energy in the wrong direction because they should direct it towards the economy and high cost of living. The dollar is trading at K23 today to a dollar, and the much talked about IMF deal has gone wrong because they are not focusing on improving the living standards of the people,” he said.

“It’s very embarrassing to see my fellow counsel Jack Mwiimbu struggling to explain himself out by calling the document printed from the Registrar of Societies not being authentic which came out from the government platform secured Smart Zambia. I think as a government, you have made so much effort to try and help Miles Sampa, but this is a failed project. Miles Sampa did not go through the due process, he did not include the meeting of Central Committee, he didn’t include the national council, he didn’t include the Chairperson of the party convening that particular meeting. Even if we give comrade Mwiimbu ten years to amend, that can not be a PF convention.”

He said Miles Sampa had been exposed.

“The expose that was made yesterday regarding the filling status at the Registrar of Societies office brought this Sampa battle to a close. It is very clear that Miles Sampa will never be PF president. What happened was a retreat at Mulungushi International Conference Centre,” he added.

“It is also embarrassing that madam Speaker has to go through all this, and we warned her that she should have been more careful now. This is an international embarrassment. We warned her about the letter from Ng’ona, the MPs themselves that are supposed to elect leaders in the House wrote to her now look at the embarrassment.”

Hon Mundubile said it is worrying that NGOCC went to give solidarity to a woman who breached the constitution with impunity.

“Our advice to NGOCC is that they should go back to government and encourage them that they should not abuse women in making certain decisions that are not in conformity with the laws of the land. We believe that the appointing authority is abusing women by making it seem that appointed women don’t deserve those positions. Nelly Mutti is a lawyer, and she should know better,” he added.

“NGOCC must remind the government that certain decisions they are making women to pronounce are making them inferior. UPND has made it look like Nelly Mutti does not deserve that position, and these are the things NGOCC should be raising.”

The Mporokoso lawmaker has since appealed to all PF supporters to remain confident, saying there was no general conference on 24th October 2024 and that what was held was a retreat.