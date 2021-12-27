UPND ADOPTS ANDREW TAYENGWA AS CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA MP

The United Party for National Development has officially adopted Mr. Andrew Tayengwa as it’s candidate for MP in the Kabwata Constituency by-election slated for 20th January 2022.

The announcement was made by UPND Chairman for elections Hon. Garry Nkombo at the Party Secretariat today.

Mr. Tayengwa is expected to file in his nominations with ECZ tomorrow, Tuesday 28 December, 2021 in readiness to contest the seat which fell vacant after the death of Hon. Levy Mkandawire on 18 November 2021.

Issued by:

Mainda Simataa

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary

Kabwata Constituency

Lusaka