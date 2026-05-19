UPND Adopts Candidates for Mbala Central and Saise Constituencies



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted Kasama District Commissioner Annie Namonga, popularly known as Annie Paul, as its parliamentary candidate for Mbala Central Constituency in the forthcoming 2026 General Elections.





The party has also adopted Remmy Sikazwe as its candidate for Saise Constituency in Mbala District.

UPND Mbala District Chairperson Mutale Chanda confirmed the development to Luswepo Radio, saying the party is confident that the two candidates will effectively represent the interests of the people.





Mr. Chanda welcomed the adoption of the candidates and called on voters in the two constituencies to support the party during the upcoming elections.





He said Annie Namonga brings a wealth of leadership and administrative experience, having previously served as UPND District Chairperson, Mbala District Commissioner, Kasama District Commissioner, and Acting Permanent Secretary for Northern Province.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda described Remmy Sikazwe as a committed party member who has played a key role in the presidential campaign team and is currently involved in mobilization activities ahead of the forthcoming general elections scheduled for August 2026.





He expressed confidence that the two candidates will help strengthen the party’s support base in Mbala District.