UPND ADOPTS MORGAN MUUNDA AFTER KANTENGA FAILS ECZ ELIGIBILITY



Story by Makasa chanda



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted Morgan Muunda as its parliamentary candidate for chawama by elections following a dramatic change in plans after the initially adopted candidate, Kantenga, was deemed ineligible to file nomination papers with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





UPND election chairman Garry Nkombo confirmed that the decision was taken after it became clear that Kantenga did not meet the statutory requirements set by the ECZ ahead of the nomination filing deadline. The development forced the ruling party to act swiftly to avoid being locked out of the parliamentary race.





Garry Nkombo say Morgan Muunda was selected to ensure compliance with electoral regulations and to safeguard the party’s participation in the contest. The party has since expressed confidence in Muunda’s candidature, calling on supporters to rally behind him as the campaign moves forward.





The ECZ has maintained that all aspiring candidates must strictly meet eligibility criteria as provided by law, stressing that the rules apply equally to all political parties. The late change underscores the importance of procedural compliance in Zambia’s electoral process as parties prepare for upcoming polls.