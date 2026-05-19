UPND ADOPTS MUNG’ANDU, MVULA AND GOMA FOR CHAMA CONSTITUENCIES.



By Zambia Reports Reporter



The United Party for National Development – UPND has adopted former Chama South Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu as its parliamentary candidate for Chama North Constituency ahead of the forthcoming elections.





And when contacted for a comment, Mr. Mung’andu confirmed having been adopted by the ruling party.





Meanwhile, the UPND has also adopted Elijah Mvula as its parliamentary candidate for Chama South Constituency.





Mr. Mvula has since confirmed the development in an interview.





In another development, the ruling party has adopted Simon Goma as its parliamentary candidate for Chama Central Constituency.



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