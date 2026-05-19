UPND adopts  Njenje Chizu for Mpulungu South

Good morning,

My name is Njenje Chizu the last-born son of a blind preacher man, today I match beyond hope and courage to represent the beautiful people of Mpulungu South.

I come from a life many only hear about. I am the young man who once picked food from the floor, who survived on leftovers from restaurants and hotels while pretending and hiding behind journalism work. Those moments of struggle did not break me, they built me. They taught me humility, resilience, and the dignity that every human being deserves, no matter their circumstance.

What inspires me today is the love, trust and opportunity given to me by President Hakainde Hichilema. He has shown that leadership is not about where you come from, but about the heart you carry for the people. He has given me a chance to demonstrate how rural communities, the less privileged, and the forgotten citizens of our nation deserve to be cared for by those elected to serve them.

For me, this moment is not a celebration, it is a call to hard work. A call to service. A call to honour the faith placed in me.

I am deeply humbled by this trust from the President of the Republic of Zambia, and the entire UPND administration. I am equally grateful to Her Honour the Vice President, Dr. W.K. Mutale-Nalumango, for her mentorship, guidance, and unwavering belief in young leadership.

My journey is proof that no background is too humble for greatness, and no story too broken to rise. Mpulungu South, I am ready to serve you with integrity, compassion, and relentless dedication.

Hon. Njenje K. Chizu,

Mpulungu South aspiring Member of Parliament.