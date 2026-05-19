With a heart full of gratitude and humility, we would like to sincerely thank the UPND leadership, party members and the people of Keembe West for the trust and confidence shown in me through my adoption as your Parliamentary Candidate.





This is not just my victory, but a victory for every youth, woman and community member who believes in service, unity and development. We remain committed to working tirelessly for the people of Keembe West and ensuring that together we build a better future for all.





To everyone who supported, encouraged and stood with me throughout this journey, we say thank you. Your love and belief in me means everything.





The work begins now.



May God bless Keembe West and bless Zambia.



Hon. Princess Kasune

UPND Parliamentary Candidate

Keembe West Constituency