UPND ADOPTS SEVERIAN LUNGU FOR THE PETAUKE AND JUSTIN KAPEMA FOR PAMBASHE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS





LUSAKA – The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced Justin Kapema as its candidate for the Pambashe Constituency and Severian Lungu for the Petauke Constituency in the February 6 parliamentary by-elections.





UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo, stated that both candidates were chosen through a competitive and thorough process.



“Sevariano Lungu was selected from eight aspirants in Petauke, while Justin Kapema emerged as the candidate from six contenders in Pambashe,” he said.





Mr Nkombo highlighted the significance of these elections in traditionally challenging areas, citing the party’s recent success in Kawambwa as motivation.





“We aim to replicate our historic victory in Kawambwa,” he added.

The UPND reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and urged other political parties to avoid violence.



“Our recent by-election in Kawambwa was free from violence, and we are committed to maintaining this standard,” the Secretary General said.





Justin Kapema expressed gratitude and pledged to uphold the party’s values. “I am honored to represent Pambashe and thank the UPND leadership for their trust,” he said.



Severian Lungu also expressed his commitment to serving the people of Petauke. “This is a humbling moment, and I pledge to work tirelessly for the people of Petauke,” Lungu stated.

The party extended appreciation to all aspirants for their contributions and called for unity.



“Although not everyone can be selected, your efforts are valued, and there will be other opportunities to serve,” the Secretary General said.



Second-placed aspirants Ivo Mpasa for Pambashe and Mike Tembo pledged their support for the adopted candidates, emphasizing the importance of party unity.



The UPND called on supporters to rally behind the chosen candidates and rely on verified information from party representatives.



“Our offices and representatives are available to provide accurate information. Avoid relying on misleading social media updates,” UPND deputy media director Cheelo Katambo advised.



