UPND ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM ISSUES SURROUNDING BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT

By Mastone Moonze

The Linyungandambo of Mongu District in Western Province has advised the UPND to stay away from the matter regarding their request to have a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema to resolve issues of separating Barotseland from Zambia.

Reacting to some comments being made by some UPND officials on social media on the matter, Linyungandambo spokesperson Samuel Kalimukwa tells phoenix news that the movement is waiting for a response from state house and not from the UPND secretariat because the party was formed recently such that it cannot address issues that were agreed between Zambia and Barotseland 53 years ago.

Mr. Kalimukwa says the Barotseland agreement was rendered null and void ,the moment the Zambian government stopped regarding the contents that empowered the Litunga to have rights on some national assets, hence the need for the two parties to meet and harmonize the extent of boundaries, national properties and citizenship.

He says the Linyungandambo is not of the idea to revisit the Barotseland agreement but completely be separated from Zambia and let Barotseland run as an independent country detached from Zambian affairs.

Efforts to get a comment from both State House spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and Political Advisor to the president Levy Ngoma failed as their mobile phones were off and went unanswered respectively.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi kasanda has maintained that government is not aware of the letter from the Linyungandambo but promised to give a position after finding out from today’s cabinet meeting.

The Linyungandambo has written to president Hichilema seeking audience to resolve issues surrounding the Barotseland agreement.

PHOENIX NEWS