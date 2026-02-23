UPND ALLIANCE NOT SHAKEN BY NEW GROUPINGS – MILUPI

UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the coalition is not shaken by the formation of opposition groupings ahead of the August 13 general elections.

Mr Milupi, who is Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, has described opposition alliances as disorganised assemblages centred on power rather than ideas.

In an interview, Mr Milupi said most opposition alliances are “in complete disarray” because they are congregating around individuals seeking political office instead of building consensus on national development priorities.

His remarks come amidst the confusion in Tonse Alliance.

Tonse Alliance members include Christian Democratic Party, Patriots for Economic Progress, New Era Democratic Party, Zambia Republican Party, Patriotic Front, Zambia Must Prosper, and Forum for Democracy and Development.

Ichabaiche Movement for Good Governance, led by Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, has also joined the grouping.

But Mr Milupi said the UPND Alliance remains confident of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“It won’t work; I know what it takes to form an alliance. The first step is to have a set of ideas around which you congregate,” he said.

ZDM