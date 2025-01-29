UPND ALLIANCE PARTNERS INTENSIFY CAMPAIGNS FOR SEVERIAN LUNGU IN PETAUKE



The United Party for National Development (UPND) and its Alliance Partners have launched vigorous campaigns in Petauke to secure votes for their parliamentary candidate, Severian Lungu.



The alliance, comprising the Economic Front, MMD, UNIP, NDC, MDC and RPP has called on the electorate to rally behind Mr. Lungu for transformative leadership and sustainable development.





UPND National Management Committee Member Christopher Mwaba urged the community to vote for Severian Lungu, emphasizing that President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for development can only be realized with dedicated representation.





“We are calling on the people of Petauke to vote for a candidate who will work to address the challenges you face,” Mr. Mwaba said, adding that the constituency’s underdevelopment despite previous representation is regrettable.



Economic Front Vice President Robert Chikwelete stated that his party’s decision to back UPND stems from the government’s firm stance against corruption and its commitment to uplifting communities.





“Our alliance with UPND is a testament to the trust we have in their ability to bring meaningful change and improve livelihoods,” Mr. Chikwelete said during the rally.



MMD Vice President Winnie Zaloumis warned the community against being misled by political parties that previously failed to deliver on their promises, urging them to support Mr. Lungu for progress.





“By voting for Mr. Lungu, you are choosing a future where development becomes a reality for Petauke,” Ms. Zaloumis stated.



UNIP Secretary General Alfred Banda highlighted the unified agenda of the Alliance Partners, noting that their support for the UPND candidate is rooted in a shared vision for guaranteed development.





Movement for Democratic Change representative Joyce Musenge echoed the sentiments, urging voters to prioritize leaders who are dedicated to improving their lives through effective representation.



Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu assured the residents of Petauke that once elected, he will tackle pressing challenges such as water shortages and other developmental needs.





“My promise to you is action, not words. Together, we will ensure that Petauke thrives and that no challenge is left unaddressed,” Mr. Lungu declared.



The UPND Alliance Partners have vowed to continue mobilizing voters, confident that their candidate will lead Petauke to a brighter future.



