UPND: AMENDMENTS TO CUT ELECTION COSTS, RAISE CDF, AND PROMOTE INCLUSIVE REPRESENTATION



Mr. Simuuwe highlighted that Zambia has held more than 60 by-elections in less than four years—calling it a wasteful and unsustainable trend.





The UPND supports a constitutional amendment that allows a political party to replace a vacated MP seat without holding a by-election.





Reducing by-elections will save the government millions of kwacha, which can be redirected to essential public services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.





Mr. Simuuwe stressed that the proposal maintains democracy because the replacement would still come from the party originally voted in by the people.





More stable constituencies and efficient representation will enhance the reach of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), doubling allocations in cases of constituency subdivision.





With fewer by-elections, resources and attention can focus on delivering development projects—such as building schools, clinics, and providing clean water.





Mr. Simuuwe challenged CSOs opposing the bill to show evidence of public consultation, accusing some of speaking on behalf of donor interests rather than the Zambian people.





He urged all stakeholders to engage in fact-based, constitutional dialogue rather than political speculation.



