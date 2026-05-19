UPND Andrew Tayengwa to lock horns with Danny Yenga on August 13



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted former Kabwata Member of Parliament, Andrew Tayengwa, as its candidate for the Kabwata Constituency parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 General Elections.





Meanwhile, the opposition Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has named businessman Danny Bwalya Yenga as its candidate for the same seat. Mr. Yenga previously contested the Kabwata parliamentary seat in the 2021 elections, where he emerged as the runner-up.





The stage is now set for a competitive race in Kabwata Constituency as both major political formations position their candidates ahead of the polls.