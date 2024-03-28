UPND are still chasing a mirage – Chilangwa

By Rhoda Nthara(The Mast)

WHEN is the UPND government going to come to terms with the reality on the ground, asks Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa.

He said the UPND government are chasing a mirage.

“Your honour the Vice-President when is the UPND going to come to terms with the reality on the ground? When is this government going to terms with reality on the ground? I speak because if you go through publications and if you go on social media, if you go on radio stations, people are saying the same things but according to what we have here it looks like the executive are in a different country and not the real Zambia where we are,” he said during the Vice-President’s Question Time in parliament on Friday.

Chilangwa said the mirage which the UPND chased and “asked a lot of people to follow is still a mirage and should come to terms with what’s on the ground that in 2026 the UPND are packing their bags, Zambians are fade up.”

But Vice-President Nalumango said the UPND are not pretenders.

“So this government, we are here to serve the people,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango said the UPND government does not claim to have monopoly of knowledge and wisdom.

“Now on the mirage, those first stages should be applied to you sir, that the mirage that you have been chasing of tulewelelapo (we are coming back to power) is just a mirage and it keeps going. There is no mirage here. We live in reality. That’s why we are working, Madam Speaker, to serve the people of Zambia and we are doing real things,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “Don’t pretend, we are not pretenders. We know we are passing through a rough patch but what we are doing it will soon be dawn. And Zambians will see the dawn government. New dawn does not come without night. People were in the night, we are still going in the dawn. It’s just there just wait.