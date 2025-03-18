UPND are the most selfish and greedy ruling Party in the history of Zambia- Trevor Simumba

Trevor Simumba Wrote;
The UPND are the most selfish and greedy ruling Party in the history of Zambia. To all those foot soldiers that sacrificed everything for this party just know that 2026 is coming. We will overcome. “Lesa Nimalyotola” . And it is not about one man.
Bally will not fix anything. All of us as Zambians we must unite and fix Zambia once and for ALL. We only have 2 years to 2026 and we still have no economic solutions. So many dedicated Zambian public servants have been put on garden leave at home.
We have a cadre of incompetent corrupt civil servants daily creating scandal after scandal. For me my vote will not go to HH in 2026. I pray we will have a credible candidate in 2026 that we will vote for. Whatever happens on 10th December ECL was President and he did what he thought was the best and he supervised a credible election that ushered in a new President. My appeal to President Lungu, you know the mistakes you made, help Zambia correct those mistakes no matter the decision of the Constitutional Court. Help to usher in a new Generation of leaders for Zambia.
Amen.So let’s assume I did apply for a job in the UPND Govt and was denied. So what! But let’s also assume I was accepted and offered a position which people seem to think is so important in one’s life. So it means once a UPND appointed person I stop thinking and lose all reason and simply parrot what the Govt tells me to say? What kind of life is that? So for me I have no qualms about people calling me all sorts of names.
I faced the same under the MMD, PF and now UPND. My loyalty is to Zambia alone. The beauty of life is that no matter what the truth will always prevail. It is not possible to indoctrinate over 3 million voters. “He who feels it, knows it more.”
Baliesa abena Zambia!
Why cause they didnt give you a job?
Trevor you one of many self serving individuals who supported the current until you noticed that you would not get a job.
Selfish in what sense Trevor? Cause they didnt give you a job? Government use their discretion who to employ. And neither can they employ everyone just because they speak up for government. Employment is not granted on that basis. So given the constraints government found, an educated youngman with your background can not suggest that he be endowned by without being productive. You are educated, able bodied and are able to be productive within or outside Zambia (as your experience shows). But want to carry on like you are an indegent, while you are just a lazy person who thinks he is entitled to hand out. Do some introspect young man
Unfortunately for you, Trevor like all fair minded Zambians, is CORRECT!!
You don’t even have common sense or any decency so not worth indulging any discourse with useless cadres like you and Trevor Simumba!
We still remember Simumba was arguing with the Finance Minister just a month after inauguration on “Inflation” and “FOREX” and the chap was pragmatically beaten to his theories by a minister that is 5 times more qualified than him! Muli fikpo tata, leave us alone!
This idyot has completely lost his mind. You would think this statement came from a seasoned PF cadre that never went went to school. But Trevor Simumba is a graduate with no brains. Where is the economics in his statement which is full of hate and personal greed? Where are the checks and balances in the statement which is full of insults and disrespect.
These are the people that we don’t want in Gvt; a very useless graduate that has now even failed to feed himself. Just because of his stupidity and failings, he thinks someone must employ him! Absolutely not, let him take his single vote away and we know he didn’t even vote for UPND anyway. He only has one vote and he should feel to give his single vote to Tonse. He cant scare or blackmail anyone for his vote; we don’t need it!!
Tou are the idiot here. You have just spewed a bunch of misguided rubbish. Everything your government has done has turned us into the 6th poorest nation on earth. With total blackout if i may remind you. And you have the guts come here and spew rubbish. We know you’re paid to comment nonsense in all the articles criticising your bosses imwe BAKOSWE
Sir, hang the current Government on other failures but on loading and blackouts, even if you took ten Elephants and a few selected Humans with big Bladders to empty their bladders in Kariba Dam, their Pee would not have filled Kariba Dam to enable us generate enough electricity. To borrow from my dear friend Observer’s rich Latin and Shakespeare vocabulary, last year’s Drought was a ” Force Majeure”, phenomenon. Let us be fair ba Vlone, your view is respected but fairness is also a Virtue.
Vlone, I totally agree with you.
Chilyata is indeed an idiot and will defend every nonsense coming this government for reasons we all know. This government is the major supplier of electricity to most of our neighbouring countries, so the lame excuse about Kariba dam levels are just lies. We need to fire these fraudsters next year.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.