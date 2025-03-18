UPND are the most selfish and greedy ruling Party in the history of Zambia- Trevor Simumba

Trevor Simumba Wrote;



The UPND are the most selfish and greedy ruling Party in the history of Zambia. To all those foot soldiers that sacrificed everything for this party just know that 2026 is coming. We will overcome. “Lesa Nimalyotola” . And it is not about one man.





Bally will not fix anything. All of us as Zambians we must unite and fix Zambia once and for ALL. We only have 2 years to 2026 and we still have no economic solutions. So many dedicated Zambian public servants have been put on garden leave at home.





We have a cadre of incompetent corrupt civil servants daily creating scandal after scandal. For me my vote will not go to HH in 2026. I pray we will have a credible candidate in 2026 that we will vote for. Whatever happens on 10th December ECL was President and he did what he thought was the best and he supervised a credible election that ushered in a new President. My appeal to President Lungu, you know the mistakes you made, help Zambia correct those mistakes no matter the decision of the Constitutional Court. Help to usher in a new Generation of leaders for Zambia.



Amen.So let’s assume I did apply for a job in the UPND Govt and was denied. So what! But let’s also assume I was accepted and offered a position which people seem to think is so important in one’s life. So it means once a UPND appointed person I stop thinking and lose all reason and simply parrot what the Govt tells me to say? What kind of life is that? So for me I have no qualms about people calling me all sorts of names.





I faced the same under the MMD, PF and now UPND. My loyalty is to Zambia alone. The beauty of life is that no matter what the truth will always prevail. It is not possible to indoctrinate over 3 million voters. “He who feels it, knows it more.”



Baliesa abena Zambia!