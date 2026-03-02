UPND ATTRACTS DEFECTORS FROM OPPOSITION IN MONGU CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY





Honorable Kapelwa Mbangweta, Minister of Western Province and UPND Provincial Chairman, has welcomed over 67 former members of various opposition political parties, including former Socialist Party Chairlady Lydia Pelekelo and other senior officials from the SP.





The defectors were greeted warmly by Hon. Mbangweta, who expressed satisfaction with the ruling party’s increasing support in Western Province, where opposition members have been consistently joining UPND in significant numbers.





The Provincial Chairman praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his focused leadership and progressive policies, which are reportedly enhancing the welfare of households.





“In recent weeks, we have observed a surge of smaller parties coming to Western Province, spreading misinformation and making unfulfilled promises of development that they failed to deliver during their time in power. Hence, I urge all of you to vote for President Hichilema on August 13, 2026, to ensure continued unprecedented development and various social protection initiatives, including free education,” remarked Hon. Mbangweta.





On behalf of the defectors, former SP Chairlady Lydia Pelekelo highlighted President Hichilema’s dedication to improving citizens’ welfare through social protection measures, particularly the free education policy accompanied by a School Feeding program which was non-existent prior to UPND’s ascension to power.





The event, which took place this afternoon in Lewanika Upper Ward, Mongu Central Constituency, was attended by the Western Province UPND Executive Committee members and Hon. Romeo Kangombe, Member of Parliament for Sesheke Constituency, who commended the defectors for their decision to join the ruling UPND.



WESTERN PROVINCE UPND MEDIA TEAM