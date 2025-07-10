UPND CADRE DISRUPTS RALLY, CHARGES AT LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT OFFICIALS





An irate United Party for National Development-UPND cadre caused commotion Wednesday afternoon when he charged towards Leadership Movement National Spokesperson, Patson Chalwe and his Southern Province Youth Chairperson, Chrispine Mweembela.





The attack occurred in the presence of Minister of Information and Media, Conelius Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament.





The duo from the opposition were invited to speak at a UPND rally in Mang’uza Ward after they were violently attacked on 3rd July, 2025 by suspected UPND cadres, sustaining head injuries, with part of their vehicle windscreen shattered.





A Byta FM Journalist reports that while Chalwe was speaking to condemn violence in the campaign process, the yet-to-be-named visibly angry cadre charged towards him and had to be stopped twice by his colleagues.





Meanwhile, Mweetwa castigated the violent cadre, warning him against indiscipline.





He said the behavior exhibited by the cadre is totally unacceptable and uncalled for, cautioning that such acts will not be condoned



