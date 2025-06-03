UPND calls for Unity on Constitution Amendment Process



By Ruth Chayinda



UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA has expressed concern over the partisan divisions overshadowing the national debate on the Constitution Amendment process.





Mr. IMENDA says the process should not be viewed solely through a legal or political lens but embraced as a national moment that calls for unity and the suspension of partisan interests.





He notes that while some opposition groups have welcomed the proposed amendments, others – including factions within the Patriotic Front –PF- have reversed their earlier support for reforms they once championed in 2019.





Mr. IMENDA says this inconsistency highlights the need for a more objective and patriotic approach to national matters.



He adds that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s administration views this not as a time for political posturing, but as a defining opportunity to build a future-oriented constitutional framework.





In a statement released to ZNBC News today, Mr. IMENDA emphasized that the proposed reforms aim to promote national development and safeguard the rights and representation of all citizens.





He cited political figures such as Kanchibiya Member of Parliament SUNDAY CHANDA and MMD President NEVERS MUMBA as examples of leaders who have embraced the amendment process in pursuit of a more inclusive and progressive constitution, in contrast to the failed Bill 10 under the previous administration.





Mr. IMENDA also acknowledged the input of labour leaders, including the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions -ZCTU, who have supported the bill as essential for democratic and institutional development.



He dismissed claims by some opposition figures that the Bill seeks to abolish the 50%+1 vote requirement for electing a President, calling such assertions false.





“The Bill retains the 50%+1 provision and instead focuses on strengthening democratic participation,” he clarified. This includes proposals to increase the number of constituencies from 156 to 211 to enhance representation, and the introduction of proportional representation to ensure the inclusion of youth, women, and persons with disabilities.





Mr. IMENDA further noted that the current administration has already demonstrated its commitment to grassroots development through substantial increases in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





He has since called on all citizens to engage with the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 2025 in good faith, stressing that true democracy is built not on division, but through dialogue, cooperation, and collective progress.- ZNBC