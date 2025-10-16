UPND CALLS ON PF TO CEASE VIOLENT CADREISM



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is deeply disturbed by two recent and troubling acts of political intimidation that once again expose the entrenched culture of thuggery and cadreism within the Patriotic Front (PF).





Zambians vividly remember the dark days of PF cadreism — from the bus stops to the markets — when violence, fear, and intimidation became tools of political control. Sadly, the same tendencies have resurfaced as factions within the PF jostle for power and influence.





Recently, Acting PF President Given Lubinda was forced to cancel a scheduled radio interview at Phoenix FM after suspected PF cadres surrounded the station, creating a hostile and unsafe environment.





In another incident, suspected PF cadres invaded the home of Sean Tembo, disrupting a planned press briefing, blocking journalists’ access, and violating the sanctity of a private residence.





These are not isolated occurrences. They are deliberate tactics designed to commandeer power through fear rather than persuasion. The UPND condemns such conduct in the strongest possible terms.





We call upon all PF factions — including those aligned with Mr. Given Lubinda and Mr. Brian Mundubile — to immediately disown these violent methods, restore discipline among their members, and commit to engaging in issue-based politics rooted in dialogue and democratic values. If this behaviour remains unchecked, it will send shivers through the electorate and the general citizenry, raising fears that the 2026 elections may not be violence-free, potentially discouraging voter participation.





Under the UPND, Zambia has recorded a succession of peaceful, violence-free by-elections. Our country must never again allow violence and cadreism to enter its politics.





The UPND further urges law enforcement agencies to act decisively and impartially in curbing all political violence and protecting the safety of all citizens, regardless of party affiliation.





The PF must rise above violence and thuggery. Politics should be about ideas, not intimidation.



Democracy is built on freedom, respect, and the rule of law.





Hon. Elvis Chishala Nkandu, MP

Deputy National Spokesperson

United Party for National Development (UPND)