UPND CALLS ON PF TO CEASE VIOLENT CADREISM
The United Party for National Development (UPND) is deeply disturbed by two recent and troubling acts of political intimidation that once again expose the entrenched culture of thuggery and cadreism within the Patriotic Front (PF).
Zambians vividly remember the dark days of PF cadreism — from the bus stops to the markets — when violence, fear, and intimidation became tools of political control. Sadly, the same tendencies have resurfaced as factions within the PF jostle for power and influence.
Recently, Acting PF President Given Lubinda was forced to cancel a scheduled radio interview at Phoenix FM after suspected PF cadres surrounded the station, creating a hostile and unsafe environment.
In another incident, suspected PF cadres invaded the home of Sean Tembo, disrupting a planned press briefing, blocking journalists’ access, and violating the sanctity of a private residence.
These are not isolated occurrences. They are deliberate tactics designed to commandeer power through fear rather than persuasion. The UPND condemns such conduct in the strongest possible terms.
We call upon all PF factions — including those aligned with Mr. Given Lubinda and Mr. Brian Mundubile — to immediately disown these violent methods, restore discipline among their members, and commit to engaging in issue-based politics rooted in dialogue and democratic values. If this behaviour remains unchecked, it will send shivers through the electorate and the general citizenry, raising fears that the 2026 elections may not be violence-free, potentially discouraging voter participation.
Under the UPND, Zambia has recorded a succession of peaceful, violence-free by-elections. Our country must never again allow violence and cadreism to enter its politics.
The UPND further urges law enforcement agencies to act decisively and impartially in curbing all political violence and protecting the safety of all citizens, regardless of party affiliation.
The PF must rise above violence and thuggery. Politics should be about ideas, not intimidation.
Democracy is built on freedom, respect, and the rule of law.
Hon. Elvis Chishala Nkandu, MP
Deputy National Spokesperson
United Party for National Development (UPND)
The UPND is equally Violent.
You think people don’t know who you are, and your Mapatizya formula.
You have had a free reign of violence during the Sham Bye Elections since 2021.
In opposition you were above the law, with terror Wherever you went. Had you lost the Elections in 2021, I shudder to even contemplate what could have become of Zambia.
You have no moral right to accuse anyone of violence , because Violence is You. You are the definition of Violence. Those Ugly Red Terror Groups again reared their ugly heads during Youth Day Celebrations earlier in the Year, and not even police officers were spared.
And once Electoral Defeat stares in your face, it will be back to what you know best. Violence.
You can’t fool anyone. We know who you are.