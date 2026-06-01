UPND candidate Evans Chileshe di£s in Mpika road acc1dent

MOTORBIKE K1LLS UPND’S ASPIRING COUNCILLOR



Kanchibiya district has been plunged into mourning following the death of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Aspiring Candidate for Lubaleshi Ward, Evans Chileshe, who di£d in a road traffic acc1dent





Mr Chileshe is reported to have di£d after the motorbike he was riding collided with a vehicle near the Danger Hill area in Mpika district.





And UPND Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lwitikila Constituency, Joan Kambe, in expressing her condolences, has described the d£ath as a devastating blow to the party and the local community.





Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS, Ms Kambe noted that the tragedy is particularly painful as it comes shortly after the successful filing of nominations.





“We have just concluded the nomination process and we never expected such a tragic turn of events. Mr Chileshe was a man with a heart for the people and had a deep-seated desire to serve his ward,” Ms Kambe said.





Meanwhile, Aspiring UPND Council Chairperson Candidate, Brian Bwalya, described the late Mr Chileshe as a leader of great humility and dedication.



Mr Bwalya observed that the deceased’s contributions to community unity and the development of Lubaleshi Ward will remain an enduring legacy.





“I will forever cherish the warmth, wisdom and guidance he shared during our interactions. His leadership and commitment to his community will continue to be a source of inspiration to us all,” Mr Bwalya stated.





He added that Lubaleshi Ward has lost a distinguished leader and further extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and the UPND fraternity.



© ZANIS