UPND CANNOT WIN A FREE AND FAIR GENERAL ELECTION – DR. FRED M’MEMBE



Lusaka — Socialist Party (SP) President, Dr. Fred M’membe, has stated that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) cannot win a general election if it is conducted in a free and fair manner.

Dr. M’membe made these remarks when he featured on Diamond TV, where he reflected on Zambia’s recent electoral experiences and the conduct of the ruling party.





He observed that while the UPND may manipulate outcomes in parliamentary by-elections, such manipulation cannot be replicated in a national election involving more than eight million voters.





He noted that experiences from recent by-elections in which the Socialist Party has participated clearly show that the UPND has struggled to win genuinely competitive contests, resorting instead to what he described as “the purchasing of elections rather than winning the confidence of the people.”





Dr. M’membe further emphasized that the UPND is fully aware that it cannot secure victory in a free and fair general election, which is why, according to him, there is growing concern about the integrity of the electoral process going forward.





In this context, the Socialist Party President strongly called for opposition unity, stressing the need for cooperation between the Socialist Party (SP) and the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of next year’s general elections. He stated that alliances are built on give and take, and that what must take precedence over individual party interests is the national agenda and the well-being of the Zambian people.





Dr. M’membe reaffirmed that the Socialist Party remains committed to defending democracy, protecting the people’s vote, and working with like-minded forces to ensure genuine change through a truly free and fair electoral process.